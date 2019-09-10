Deputies: North Carolina woman cut off husband’s penis

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/NBC News) – A North Carolina woman has been charged with malicious castration after she allegedly tied her husband up and cut off his penis.

Deputies also charged Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, with kidnapping.

Major Jason Wank of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the couple’s home around 4 a.m. Tuesday. He said the motive for the castration is still unclear.

Wank says they were able to recover 61-year-old James Frabutt’s body part and it was immediately put on ice.

