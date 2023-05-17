BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Deputies are searching for a suspect following a police pursuit that started in Edenton and continued into Bertie County.

According to a Facebook post from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle chase was initiated on May 16 in Edenton and came across to Bertie County. The vehicle involved in the chase was reported stolen.

Officials say the driver drove to the area of Ledrew Perry near Highway 17 and then fled on food into a wooded area.

They do not have a description of the suspect, but are asking those living in the area who see someone suspicious to call the sheriff’s office.

No further information has been released at this time.