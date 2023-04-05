BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Deputies are asking for the publics help while they investigate a homicide that occurred on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, anyone who was in the area of the 2100 block of Governors Road between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday and saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, please call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the homicide.