Deputies in Pasquotank looking for missing man

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who was last seen around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Deputies say that 20-year-old Jacob Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of Pine Lake Drive.

Henderson is mildly autistic, but high functioning. He is while male, 6 feet tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and short unshaven facial hair.

Anyone with any information on Henderson’s whereabouts are asked to call Central communications at (252)-331-1500.