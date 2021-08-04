Deputies find body of North Carolina woman missing since June, family says

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a Sampson County woman last seen in June has been found, family members confirmed to CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39, of Roseboro was lasts seen on June 9, Sampson County deputies said.

Lora Beamon, Kiara’s mother, said her daughter’s body was found on Boykin Bridge Road on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

“I’m trying to be strong with it. I’m happy they found her, but deep inside I’m really, really hurt. I’m hurt,” Beamon said.

She said the medical examiner confirmed the body to be Kiara’s. Tattoos were used to positively identify the remains.

Kiara’s siblings, Jackie and Michael Williams spoke with CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman on Tuesday.

“I’m just going to remember that smile right there, that’s what I’m going to remember to get through my hard days and my hard times,” she said. “Wherever she was, she had that smile on her face.”

Michael Williams said Monday’s discovery brings him some closure.

“We have a little closure that she’s found, she’s not in the woods no more, rain’s not falling on her anymore, buzzards aren’t eating her anymore,” he said.

Five days after Kiara Wiggins was reported missing, her husband, Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, was taken into custody.

Carl Wiggins

Carl Wiggins, 49, was wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance and was arrested following a pursuit on the interstate. According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when Four Oaks police officers in Johnston County noticed the vehicle Carl Wiggins was accused of stealing.

The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle when the chase started, leading police briefly into Sampson County, back through Johnston County before ending in Wake County.

Deputies said the chase ended in Wake County after spike strips were deployed, causing the suspect’s vehicle to crash into a construction barrier on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office did not comment on the case Tuesday or discuss any of the details the family shared with CBS 17.