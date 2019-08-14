Delicious delivery: Amazon cake goes viral

DUNN, N.C. (WRAL) – A small North Carolina bakery has become a social media sensation after its owner baked a cake that looks like an Amazon package.

In July, Mac McGuire of Sanford asked the crew at Sweet Dreams Bakery in Dunn to make a birthday cake for his wife that looked exactly like an Amazon package.

Now, people everywhere want a piece.

McGuire said his wife, Emily, loves receiving Amazon packages. And after receiving the special cake, she posted a picture to her Facebook page.

Amazon shared it on its own Facebook and Instagram accounts. Then, the wave of calls began.

“For a few days it was a little overwhelming just seeing that many requests for that cake,” bakery owner Brent Norris says.

