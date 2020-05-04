Decline in revenue due to COVID-19 depletes NCDOT cash reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Due to the recent effects of COVID-19, a sharp decline in revenue has resulted in NCDOT falling below the statutorily mandated cash floor of $293 million.

Once the N.C. Department of Transportation falls below the cash floor, state law says the department can no longer enter into new contracts that spend money on transportation projects.

“Never in the history of NCDOT has there been such an immediate and sustained decline in revenues,” said Eric Boyette, Transportation Secretary. “We need revenue to begin putting people back to work across North Carolina.”

The department has already taken several actions including laying off nearly half of temporary employees, initiating a hiring freeze, and canceling passenger ferry contracts among others to help raise the revenue above the mandated cash floor.

The NCDOT is fully funded through the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax, and Division of Motor Vehicles fees.

Officials say he drops in revenue from these sources due to COVID-19 will result in more than $300 million in lost revenue for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

NCDOT officials say they do not yet know when the cash reserves will be above the cash floor.

