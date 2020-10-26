Deadline to request absentee ballot in NC is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday, Oct. 27 is the deadline for North Carolina voters to request a ballot by mail in the 2020 general election.

The absentee ballot must be requested by 5 p.m.

“If you want to vote by mail, please request your ballot now,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “But if you miss the request deadline, you can still vote early in-person through October 31 or on Election Day, November 3, at your assigned precinct.”

Your request must be received by your county board of elections by the deadline and to vote by mail, you must be registered to vote prior to requesting the ballot.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, nearly 780,000 North Carolinians had cast their ballot by mail for the November 3 election, about four times more by-mail voters than 2016.

At this time, the best way to request an absentee ballot by mail is through the State Board’s Absentee Ballot Request Portal.

Voters may also complete an Absentee Ballot Request Form and email, fax or return the form in-person to their county board of elections.

Forms should not be sent by mail because it is likely the form will not arrive by the request deadline.

To track the status of your request and your mail-in ballot, voters may use BallotTrax.

Also, voters may check to see whether their absentee ballot or in-person early voting ballot was accepted by using the State Board’s Voter Search tool.

If you have requested a ballot but decide you would rather vote in person, you may discard the ballot and vote during early voting or on Election Day.

When you vote in person, your mail-in ballot will be spoiled and not counted.

You may not vote in person if your mail-in ballot has been accepted.

Voters may return a completed mail-in ballot in three ways:

Mail their ballot to their county board of elections. The ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

Drop their ballot off at any early voting site in their county. To find early voting sites and hours, use the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search Tool.

Drop their ballot off in person at their county board of elections office through 5 p.m. on Election Day.

For more on voting by mail, click here.

Latest Posts: