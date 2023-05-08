NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The fourth week battling the fire burning in the Croatan National Forest starts off with expected rain and thunderstorms coming to the area on Monday and Tuesday.

The US Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina went into Day 20 with more progress made in the battle against the fire burning in the Croatan National Forest. Crews went into Sunday with the fire at 70% contained and 34,400 acres burned. Monday’s totals now have it at 75% contained with no change in acres burned.

The fire, which began on April 19, has not grown in size since April 24. The inciWeb site that is used as part of information released on the fire has provided the latest details.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Southern Area Gray Team has taken over command. The group replaced the Southern Area Red Team on Tuesday.

Great Lakes Fire: The Great Lakes Fire, located within Croatan National Forest, one mile South-Southeast of New Bern, started on April 19. The fire is suspected to be human-caused and is still under investigation.

It is burning in pocosin swamp and mixed fuels within and around the footprint of the 2012 Dad Fire, which burned roughly 21,331 acres. Previously prescribed burning by the U. S. Forest Service helped slow fire spread by reducing the amount of burnable vegetation. No structures have been lost and none are currently threatened.

Great Lakes Fire Information

Phone: 252-285-6174

Inciweb: Ncncf Great Lakes Information | InciWeb (nwcg.gov)

Facebook: U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina | Asheville NC | Facebook

Air quality: Information on current air quality data for North Carolina is at https://www.airnow.gov/ .