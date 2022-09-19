RALEIGH, NC (WAVY) — Luke Ash, a resident of Duck, North Carolina, purchased a $25 Extreme Cash lottery ticket – and won $100,000.

Ash purchased the ticket from the My Stop store on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize on Friday, Sept. 16, from lottery headquarters. After state and federal tax withholding, he took home $71,017.

In North Carolina, ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $2.5 million a day, on average, for education. The lottery has raised more than $9 billion for North Carolina schools since it began, and in 2021 raised $936 billion. To learn how lottery earnings are dissimilated into schools and how each county is affected, click here.