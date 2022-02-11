Dare, Currituck boards vote to make masks optional as GOP leaders push o let NC students opt out of mask mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/AP) — Students in two northeast North Carolina school districts are no longer required to wear masks following votes from the district’s school boards.

On February 8, the Dare County Board of Education voted 6-1 to make face coverings optional. The next day, Currituck County Board of Education voted unanimously to make masks optional.

Masks will still be required on buses, per federal regulations.

At the same time, North Carolina Republicans want to allow parents to let their children opt out of local school board mandates to wear masks. House Speaker Tim Moore said Friday that legislation will be proposed soon that would allow for such an option.

Senate Republicans also are interested in the idea. Any final bill would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. He ended a statewide mask mandate but at the time urged school districts to approve policies requiring masks.

The General Assembly later approved a law telling districts to set mask policies and school boards to vote on them monthly.

