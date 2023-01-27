DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A woman from Dare County won $150,000 off of a scratch ticket she got in her stocking this Christmas.

“It was given to me in my Christmas stocking by my boyfriend,” Laura Miller said. “We had to do it late since I was out of town.”

The 35-year-old’s Cashword Multiplier ticket came from Askins Creek Store on N.C. 12 in Avon.

After Miller collected her prize at the lottery headquarters on Thursday, she brought home $106,876.

Miller says she’s going to use her winnings to pay off her truck.

Cashword Multiplier debuted in August with six $150,000 prizes. Two of those prizes have yet to be claimed