Dare County votes to start fall semester with remote online learning

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County School Board voted Monday to proceed with a plan that would start the fall semester out with remote learning.

The school board voted 5-2 Monday to proceed with option 4, which would start the year with remote learning for pre-K through grade 12.

They will do this option through the first quarter with the option of reconvening earlier if needed.

The grades would then transition out of remote learning to option 1, 2 or 3, which range from five days a week of in-person learning for grades K-6, to K-12 attending school onsite on alternating weeks.

Click here to watch the full meeting.

Latest Posts: