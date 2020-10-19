Dare County to provide free COVID-19 diagnostic testing for permanent residents Tuesday

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 24: Mend Urgent Care workers wearing personal protective equipment perform drive-up COVID-19 testing for students and faculty on the first day of school at Woodbury University on August 24, 2020 in Burbank, California. Most California schools are have gone virtual while others are placing physical distancing and other protocols like testing to keep in-person classes in session. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County will be hosting a diagnostic drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Tuesday. The test determines if the resident currently has a COVID-19 infection.

The event is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 5 and older, starting at 1 p.m., at Cape Hatteras Elementary located at 47500 Middle Ridge Rd in Buxton.

Appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, please call 252.475.5008. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Participants are required to send a photocopy of their government-issued identification card and insurance card prior to the event. You can send an email to covid19@darenc.com.

Individuals with insurance will not incur any out of pocket cost as the COVID-19 test is completely covered, no deductible and no co-pays.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare. Mako Medical Laboratories will utilize the COVID-19 Relief Fund to cover costs of diagnostic testing for individuals who are uninsured.

All results will be confidential.

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will receive test results from Mako Medical Laboratories and call individuals to provide them with their results within 72 hours of the event.

This testing event is only for asymptomatic individuals. For those entering the building for testing, health officials will be providing temperature checks.

Latest Posts