Dare County to hold second drive-thru COVID-19 testing

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are set to hold a second drive-thru COVID-19 testing in partnership with Mako Medical Laboratories out of Raleigh.

The event will be held on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 10:00 am at Soundside Event Site located at 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head, NC. The event is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older.

This is not a free event, however, individuals with insurance will not incur any out of pocket cost as the COVID-19 test is completely covered, no deductible and no co-pays.

Appointments are required. The event will be set up to provide a total of 500 tests. Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, will receive test results from Mako Medical Laboratories and call individuals to provide them with their results within 72 hours of the event.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.



Participants are required to bring a photocopy of their government-issued identification card and insurance card. Mako Medical Laboratories will work with anyone who is uninsured to assist with the cost of testing.

To schedule an appointment, please call (252) 475-5008.

Officials are reminding residents that all who participate for the event need to understand that “they are coming to a community-based testing site located in a public location and therefore patient privacy cannot be assured.”

However, all results will be confidential.

For more information on testing locations in Dare County please visit darenc.com/covidtesting.

Latest Posts