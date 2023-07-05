DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

According to a press release, scammers are calling residents pretending to be the Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office Civil Division and telling them that they have missed court, owe money, or have a warrant out for them.

If residents are to call the number back, they will get an answering machine that sounds official but it is not the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that they will never ask for money over the phone and asking residents to tell friends and family about the scam.