DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a continuing jury duty scam.

Officers have received reports of scammers calling people as the Sheriff’s Office and telling callers they have missed court when called as a juror.

The scammer will then tell the caller that they can get out of the warrant by paying an amount of money and will ask callers to get a cash card from a business to pay you money.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to call their friends and family members to warn them of this scam and if anyone has questions to call them at 252-475-5980.