Dare County sheriff: 600 grams of marijuana, THC gummies and THC wax seized during traffic stop

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday after Dare County deputies and state police officers allegedly found multiple types of THC products and 600 grams of marijuana in his vehicle.

David Lysle Mcelhaney, 36, is charged with felony possession of more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana and felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

On Wednesday evening, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division assisted the North Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on NC HWY 12 near Coquina Beach, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

During the traffic stop, authorities seized several types of illegal controlled substances, including more than 600 grams of marijuana, about two ounces of concentrated THC wax and about 50 doses of THC gummies.

The sheriff’s office also seized “an amount” of U.S. Currency.

Mcelhaney has been released on a $4,00 secured bond.