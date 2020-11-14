Dare County schools return all students except special ed to remote learning

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — All students with the exception of those in special education will return to remote learning next week after an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The Dare County School Board met for an emergency meeting Friday.

They voted to return to remote learning for pre-K through 12th grade beginning on Wednesday through Jan. 18, which is the end of the first semester.

Special Education students will remain with in-person schooling and extracurricular activities such as sports and band will continue.

Monday and Tuesday will be teacher workdays to get ready for a return to remote learning.

Dare County sent out information on its COVID-19 response Friday afternoon.

As of that time, there were 84 active cases among Dare County residents. Five residents are hospitalized with complications.

Between Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Friday, there were 55 new cases of the virus. Those include 47 who are residents.

Dare County also provided some facts about the recent increase in cases:

The increase is not because of an increase in testing.

Last week, Dare County saw the highest percentage of positive tests since the pandemic started at 8.8%

86% of the 55 new cases are county residents

75% of recent cases got the virus from having direct contact with another positive case

88% of recent cases are symptomatic

Latest Posts: