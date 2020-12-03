Dare County Schools host live webinars for parents & guardians in support of remote learning

A worker helps an English Learner log into his laptop in Nashville (WKRN Photo)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – In an effort to support Dare County parents and guardians during Remote Learning, the school system will offer learning webinars.

The school system said in a press release on Wednesday, the webinars will be hosted with district experts and will touch on a variety of topics on Dec. 10, 15, and Jan. 5.

Some of the sessions will include: how to increase organization and productivity, helping students with learning differences, and the importance of productive struggle.

A translator will also be present in each session and will provide a live Spanish translation.

Dare County Schools says all sessions will be recorded. The recordings will be posted in the menu document after each webinar.

For more information, click on the links for the English and Spanish learning webinars menus.

