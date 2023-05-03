DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Three Dare County residents received the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

Each year the Governor of North Carolina recognizes people and groups who have made a contribution to their community through their dedication to volunteer service.

Kaye White received a 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her work as a volunteer for the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Dare County’s winners of the 2023 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards are as follows:

Kaye White (Credit: Dare County)

Paula Donaghy received a 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for her work as a volunteer for the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Paula Donaghy (Credit: Dare County)

Patricia “Patti” Bourexis received the prestigious North Carolina Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service for her work as a volunteer for the Coastal Humane Society.

Patricia “Patti” Bourexis (Credit: Dare County)

The North Carolina Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service which is North Carolina’s highest volunteer honor was implemented in 2006 and is held in conjunction with the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards each year.