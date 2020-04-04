Dare County reports 5 cases of coronavirus

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials are reporting five positive cases of coronavirus in Dare County as of Saturday at 5 p.m.

The patient is the spouse of the second Dare County confirmed case that was reported on Tuesday, March 31.

The spouses were tested two days apart.

“Those results were received today by Dare County Division of Public Health and it was confirmed that the spouse tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statement released.

The statement also said that both spouses have remained in isolation and continue to improve.

This was not reported as a case of community spread. The public health staff investigated the contact trail last week.

The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services reported that of the five total confirmed cases: two have completely recovered, two are the spouses who remain in isolation, and one is in a hospital outside of Dare County.

These numbers are not reflected in the Saturday morning North Carolina report due to the time of day the information was reported.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories