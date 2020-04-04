Dare County reports 5 cases of coronavirus

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials are reporting five positive cases of coronavirus in Dare County as of Saturday at 5 p.m.

The patient is the spouse of the second Dare County confirmed case that was reported on Tuesday, March 31.

The spouses were tested two days apart.

“Those results were received today by Dare County Division of Public Health and it was confirmed that the spouse tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the statement released.

The statement also said that both spouses have remained in isolation and continue to improve.

This was not reported as a case of community spread. The public health staff investigated the contact trail last week.

The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services reported that of the five total confirmed cases: two have completely recovered, two are the spouses who remain in isolation, and one is in a hospital outside of Dare County.

These numbers are not reflected in the Saturday morning North Carolina report due to the time of day the information was reported.

Latest News