Dare County releases flu clinic dates for fall

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County released its schedule for flu clinics this season on Thursday.

The clinics are by appointment only to prevent overcrowding and encourage appropriate physical distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals who wish to schedule an appointment can call 252-475-5003 and select option 2.

Clinics will be available on the following dates and locations:

Manteo Health Campus – Available Everyday

Frisco Health & Human Services Campus – Every Friday through October 31

Northern Beach Office – Every Friday through October 31

Baum Center – October 8, 2020 | 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fessenden Center – October 14, 2020 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Dare Center – October 22, 2020 | 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

“We are strongly encouraging individuals to get their flu vaccine this year in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A combination of both viruses, or one after the other, may be extremely detrimental for your health, respiratory health and overall ability to recover,” commented Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of Health & Human Services.

“People who can avoid the flu will also help reduce the burden on our health care system which is already stressed by COVID-19. Additionally, the more individuals who get their flu vaccines, the better we are able to protect our vulnerable populations,” Davies continued.

Free vaccine is provided for all children ages 6 months to 18 years who have Medicaid, do not have insurance or their insurance does not cover vaccinations.

Insurance claims will be filed for Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medcost, Health Choice, Tricare, or Medicare. Otherwise, the cost of the flu shot is $35.00.

For more information on the Flu and Flu Vaccine visit www.darenc.com/flu or call 252-475-5003.

