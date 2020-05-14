Dare County preps hospitals and beaches for visitors set to arrive on Saturday

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks will welcome visitors back starting this weekend.

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper began North Carolina’s phase one of re-opening.

10 On Your Side reported Dare County and surrounding areas created additional restrictions for the visitors, and out-of-town homeowners, in an effort to protect residents and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Now all counties are following the state rules, and lifting restrictions and ending all checkpoints starting this Saturday.

Currently, 21 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County. One person died and a little more than a dozen have recovered. Dare County leaders have been able to keep the case count down by restricting access to the county for several weeks.

As more people come to visit, county leaders say hospitals are now prepared for a possible surge in cases. Before, county leaders were worried about overwhelming hospitals with limited supplies.

“The surge plan looks at all of the hospitals in the given region; how many beds do you have available, how many hospitalizations are there, how many do you expect throughout the region? You then move the patients where there are beds … that surge capacity is there to move the people to a hospital somewhere within the surge capacity plan to deal with the issues that you might expect with that size population. That was not the case back in March when we started,” said Robert Outten, the Dare County manager.

Visitors are still expected to follow state restrictions, as this will be a very different vacation season. All restaurants are take-out and delivery only. Some stores are open, but with limited capacity.

Outten said they will allow people to access vacation rentals and beaches.

“The beach communities are going to be on the beaches reminding folks that they need to social distance when they are on the beach to keep everybody safe. We would expect the visitors to do the right thing when they get there. We hope that helps and keeps our numbers low … wear your face mask and wash your hands often. Remember that you’re not only protecting yourself but you’re protecting all of the people in the community around you.”

Outten believes having more people may help businesses in the area.

“If you have more people in the community spending money, then it helps the economy. How much it helps? That remains to be seen because there are some limitations on what you can and can’t do. Some stores are open, some are not, so we’ll see. It is certainly going to be a benefit for our economy.”

The county has answered frequently asked questions.