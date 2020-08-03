Dare County outage leaves over 8,000 people without power

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is reporting that more than 8,000 people in Dare County are without power on Sunday evening.

Officials with Dominion Energy said there was an equipment failure to a substation and crews are on the way to assess damages and make repairs. Currently, there is no estimated time for power restoration.

Tideland has no transmission to the Manns Harbor substation and reported that as of 8:25 p.m., firefighters are on scene.

The outage map shows impacted areas stretch from Nags Head past Jennette’s Pier and out past Bodie Island Lighthouse. Additional areas experiencing outages include from Manteo, past Roanoke Island, out to Wanchese.

No additional details are available.

Report and check outages here or visit the Dominion Energy website.

