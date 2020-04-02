Dare County now reports 3 cases of COVID-19

North Carolina

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials are reporting three positive cases of coronavirus in Dare County.

Two of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered fully from the disease, while the third remains in isolation with improving health.

“While the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services will continue to report on any positive test results as soon as possible, it is important to keep in mind that the number of positive cases reported doesn’t give the full picture of what is happening with COVID-19 in our community,” officials said in a news release. “Everyone is encouraged to focus less on the number of positive cases reported and focus more on staying home, except for essential work or needs.”

As of Thursday, North Carolina officials are reporting 1,857 positive cases of COVID-19 in 83 counties. There are 184 people who have been hospitalized from COVID-19, and 16 North Carolina residents have died from the disease. One of those deaths happened in Bertie County.

