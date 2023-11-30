DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A change in leadership will soon follow First Flight High School after the announcement of the principal’s resignation.

Parents were notified via a letter on Nov. 28 of the decision. The principal, Chuck Lansing resigned from his role effective immediately after the announcement, and assistant principle Lela Ingram is currently suspended, with pay, pending an investigation.

The interim principle position will be filled by Denise Fallon who currently serves as the director of secondary instruction.

The letter to parents reads as follows:

“Dear Parents and Guardians,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to inform you about a change in the leadership

at First Flight High School.

Mr. Chuck Lansing resigned from his role as principal effective immediately. Assistant Principal

Lela Ingram is currently on suspension with pay pending an investigation. Due to employee

confidentiality, we are unable to provide any additional details at this time.

We want to assure you that First Flight High School’s staff remain committed to providing a

high-quality education and nurturing learning environment for your child. Our human resources

department is taking immediate steps to fill the principal position.

In the interim, Director of Secondary Instruction, Mrs. Denise Fallon, will assume the role of

acting principal. We are confident Mrs. Fallon is well-equipped to lead the school through this

transitional period.

Should you have any questions or concerns about the transition plan, please do not hesitate to

contact Acting Principal Denise Fallon at fallonde@daretolearn.org or 252-449-7000.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.“

Sincerely,

Steve Basnight

Superintendent

Dare County Schools

Lansing’s resignation letter wasn’t able to be released, and the only additional information is that the investigation is in the preliminary stages.