DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Social Services Division has created a Special Medical Needs Registry for those who would need assistance during a storm.

Dare County has a large population of people who would need medical care or personal care during an evacuation for a hurricane or those who may need assistance while they are sheltering during a storm.

During a storm, staff will be able to contact those who are listed on the Special Medical Needs Registry and assist them.

Those who would like to add someone to the registry can fill out the form. Below are the following ways people can get a form:

Downloading the form online

Calling 252-475-5500

Visiting the Manteo or Frisco offices of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Social Services Division

For more information about the registry, call the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Social Services Division at 252-475-5500 or email Adult Services Supervisor Beth Bradley at BradleyB@dcdss.org.