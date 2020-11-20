Dare County college student wins $200,000 playing the lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Burak Davrekanli said he was convinced that one day he would win the lottery, and he was right!

Davrekanli, an international student studying liberal arts, said he decided to buy a couple $5 lottery tickets while out grabbing dinner one night at the Food Lion on N.C. 12 in Avon.

He didn’t discover that one of those tickets won him the final $200,000 Mega Bucks top prize until he got home that night.

“I scratched the prize part and the first thing I saw was three 0s,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Okay?’ And I kept scratching and there was another 0 and another 0 and then I saw the 2. $200,000. And I just froze.”

He said he started screaming.

Davrekanli plans to go into business marketing after graduation and he said he is going to use his winnings towards his education.