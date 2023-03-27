DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Kill Devil Hills is getting a new EMS station.

The EMS Station 1 will be put where Mako Mike’s Beach Grill is in Kill Devil Hills, the demolition of the restaurant was set to start on Monday, March 27.

The station will serve as the new location for the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department.

Station 1 is responsible for providing service to one of the busiest and most populated areas of the Outer Banks.

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. For more information, visit DareNC.gov/Projects.