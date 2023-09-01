NCDOT crews work to keep NC 12 open on the Outer Banks as Tropical Storm Idalia passes through on August 31, 2023 (Courtesy of NCDOT)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County made a public service announcement regarding advisories and beach hazards that are in effect in the Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island on Sept. 1.

The coastal flood warning was cancelled, but a coastal flood advisory is in effect until midnight. A high surf advisory is in effect until midnight, and a beach hazards statement is in effect until 8 p.m.

The coastal flood advisory means there could be up to 2 ft. of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines, which can cause flooding in low-lying property areas and roads. The high surf advisory could mean large breaking waves of 7-10 ft., and the beach hazards statement means dangerous rip currents, larges waves and a strong longshore currents in surf zone.

The rip currents can sweep away even strong swimmers and creates dangerous swimming conditions. If travel is require, it’s advised to allow extra time due to road closures and flooding.