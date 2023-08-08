DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man for warrants and several drug-related charges.

On July 27, around 12:30 p.m. deputies stopped a vehicle at the Food Lion in Southern Shores, N.C.

Deputies say the passenger, Kevin Cozort of Jarvisburg, N.C. had warrants for trafficking methamphetamines and PWISD Methamphetamines.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance.

While searching the vehicle and the occupants, deputies found methamphetamine, THC wax and drug paraphernalia, deputies say.

Cozort was arrested for the warrants and also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cozort was given a $37,000 secured bond.