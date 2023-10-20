MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Airports aren’t known as culinary havens, but there are some restaurants that travelers love to eat at while waiting to board, and one of them is right here in the Triangle.

USA Today’s lifestyle and entertainment vertical 10best.com recently released its 2023 guide to best airports and airport amenities as voted by the site’s readers. A small chain owned by a famous North Carolina son made the list of top 10 sit-down restaurants at airports.

Whisky River, which is owned by NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., was voted No. 6 on that list. The restaurant has locations at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The Old West-themed chain is noted as a place where “live music and good food go hand-in-hand,” according to the site.

“The menu features favorites like Whisky River chili, beer can chicken, and one of Earnhardt’s personal favorites, the Buffalo Chop Salad,” the entry on the list says. “There’s something to suit all tastes and plenty of beer and whiskey to wash it all down.”

Earnhardt Jr. originally opened a bar called Whisky River in Charlotte over a decade ago, but the concept evolved to become a restaurant chain.

The RDU location opened a few years ago and features live music performances on select evenings. It is located in Terminal 2 near Gate D14.