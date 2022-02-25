DA: No charges to be issued in fatal New Year’s Eve in Grimesland, NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office issued a notice Friday evening saying it would not issue criminal charges in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Brandon Hardy.

Faris C. Dixon Jr. said in part, “Every incident where a life is lost to violence demands a thorough investigation by law enforcement and the closest consideration by the District Attorney’s Office. Brandon Hardy was a father, a beloved member of a large and devoted family, and a member of our community. His death is a devastating loss for his relatives and friends.

“Our decision is not intended to dishonor his memory or the impact of this case on his loved ones. Our intent is, and can only be, to apply the law to the evidence as accurately and objectively as possible.”

Hardy was shot and killed on Jan. 1 in an incident that happened at 3340 Alvin Rd. in Grimesland, the home of Belinda Matthews. Officials said she had been in a long-term relationship with Hardy and Robert Green, who shot Hardy.

Investigators said Hardy went to Matthews’ home just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 and found Green and Matthews in her bedroom. The situation escalated and eventually led to Hardy being shot.

Dixon said Greene acted in self-defense when he shot Hardy.

“The evidence indicates that when Hardy entered Matthews’ home unlawfully, threatened Greene, and assaulted Greene with an illegally possessed firearm, Greene formed a reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself. Greene had no duty to retreat from Hardy. Because Greene’s use of deadly force was justified, he is immune from criminal liability.

“At this time, we cannot issue criminal charges in Brandon Hardy’s death.”