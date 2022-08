The crash took place on Short Cut Road off of Indiantown Road

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Shawboro.

The crash took place on Short Cut Road off of Indiantown Road. Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department showed up to the crash around 7:45 a.m., according to a Facebook post.

Images show a concrete truck overturned in this crash.

Crews were called to clear the scene.

There is no information at this time on what led to the crash or the driver’s condition.