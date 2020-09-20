Currituck Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to early morning shooting

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday in connection to an early morning Knott’s Island shooting.
Just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 19, deputies responded to the 100 block of West Blackfoot Road in reference to a shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, officials say deputies found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They later arrested Kyle Keement of Knott’s Island in connection to the shooting.
Keement was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge of a firearm prohibited. He is being held at the Currituck Detention Center on bond.
There is no further information on the condition of the victim or the incident.
