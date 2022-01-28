Currituck selects next county manager

CURRITUCK, Va. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Board of Commissioners will officially name County Attorney Donald “Ike” McRee as the next county manager during the February 7, 2022 meeting.

McRee has been serving as interim county manager since August 28, 2021. He first started his career as a local government attorney in May 1989 as an appointed Currituck County attorney. Throughout the years, McRee worked for other county governments in North Carolina but returned to Currituck as the County Attorney again in 2008.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Mike Payment says McRee expressed his interest in becoming full-time manager.

“After reviewing options, and through numerous discussions with Ike, the Board determined that Ike would be a great fit for filling the role as County Manager,” Payment said.

After McRee is officially approved as county manager, the board will begin a search for a new county Attorney and McRee will relinquish the attorney’s role.