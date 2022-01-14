Currituck Schools delay making masks optional after seeing highest case counts of school year

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Schools is delaying making masks optional after a spike in coronavirus cases since returning from holiday break.

Masking was set to be optional starting January 18 after the Currituck Board of Education voted unanimously in December.

However the board held a special meeting on Thursday night and said as of noon Thursday there were 71 cases reported in local schools over the past five days — the highest number of cases seen this school year.

The board unanimously voted to keep the mask requirement for schools and buses in the meantime, but will revisit the issue at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 20.

All this comes as North Carolina reports record levels of cases (nearly 45,000 on Thursday alone) and record hospitalizations (more than 4,000 patients).