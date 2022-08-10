CURRITUCK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A mother of four from Currituck County says she plans to buy a house for her family after winning $150,000 on a $5 scratch ticket.

Jarvisburg resident Latoya Banks told NC lottery officials her goal is to purchase the house by the end of the year.

Banks, a district manager, bought her lucky $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy.

“I was very shocked and I really still can’t believe it,” Banks said.

“My mom said, ‘You’re joking with me, this is a prank,’” Banks laughed after telling her mother about the win.

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Banks is taking home $106,516. She said in addition to using the money for a house, she will also put some in savings for her children’s college.

Super Loteria debuted in April with five $150,000 prizes. There’s still one $150,000 prize waiting to be claimed.