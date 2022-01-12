Currituck man charged with ten counts of child exploitation

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raffaele Joseph Hanauer, 36 (photo: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Currituck County is behind bars facing charges of child exploitation.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Raffaele Joseph Hanauer has been charged with ten counts of second-degree child exploitation of a minor.

The charges stem from a search warrant that they conducted in the Eagle Creek subdivision.

Hanauer is currently being housed at the CCSO detention center on a $200,000 bond.

Officials add that they do not believe anyone related to him was aware of his actions.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10