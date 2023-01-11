CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Currituck is now in custody accused of child sex crimes and drug charges.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 46-year-old Justin Sayne Petri on Wednesday following a search warrant on Powell’s Point.

Petri is facing several charges including five counts of third-degree child sexual exploitation and felony possession of scheduled two drugs.

He is currently being held at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Detention Center on a $32,500 bond.