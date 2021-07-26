Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route to suspend service July 27-30

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is suspending its Currituck-Knotts Island service from July 27-30.



NCDOT officials say they are temporarily suspending service to “alleviate the staffing shortage” at the Hatteras terminal which is the ferry system’s busiest summertime route.

The Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume its scheduled service on July 31.