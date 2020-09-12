Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry plans to resume service next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Ferry Division plans to resume service of the Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry Wednesday, pending a U.S. Coast Guard inspection.

Service has been suspended since April 1 due to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

“After hearing from the community, we have decided to resume service of this ferry route, which serves an important function for residents, school children and tourists,” said Allen Moran, who represents Division 1 for the state Board of Transportation. Division 1 covers the area of northeastern North Carolina where the Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry operates.

Passengers will be asked to remain in their vehicles or stand at least 6 feet from other people while onboard to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The schedule for the Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry will be as follows:

From Currituck: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 6:50 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.

