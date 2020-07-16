Currituck Fire-EMS adds ultrasound imaging technology to its ambulances

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY) — A local fire department announced a special addition to their ambulances this past week.

According to Currituck Fire-EMS, they are upgrading their patient assessment capability by adding ultrasound imaging technology to its ambulances. Officials with Currituck County received special approval from the North Carolina Medical Director, Dr. Tripp Winslow.

The announcement makes Currituck only the fourth EMS agency in the state to receive approval for the use of this advanced technology.

The ultrasound technology allows EMS providers to examine patients internally. Medical officials say ultrasound imagery can identify life-threatening emergencies such as internal bleeding and collapsed lungs.

Currituck EMS crews can transmit the images to the emergency room while en route to a hospital. This means the emergency room doctors can develop a quicker patient care plan before the patient even comes through the doors.

In some circumstances, emergency room teams can even provide guidance to the EMS crew while on the way to the hospital.

Currituck Fire-EMS is partnering with emergency medicine physicians from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia to receive initial training on the ultrasound technology.

