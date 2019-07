CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Bear cubs got an official escort from deputies near Church Island on Friday.

Sgt. Corbell and Officer Evans with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office spotted the cubs on Waterlily Road and sprung into action.

They say vehicles typically travel on the road at high speeds.

The cubs were reportedly looking for their mother bear. You can see one of them in this video from 10 On Your Side viewer, Nicole Hines.