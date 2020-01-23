Currituck County votes to become 2nd Amendment ‘refuge’

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WAVY/AP) — The Currituck County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to become a “Second Amendment Refuge” at the body’s meeting Tuesday night.

The board’s resolution affirms it will take “all necessary steps within its power to ensure that legislative bodies do not enact legislation affecting the Second Amendment right of citizens to bear arms and use firearms for traditionally lawful purposes including lobbying of legislative delegations and intervention in litigation challenging such legislation.”

Leaders in Cherokee, Lincoln, Rowan, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties in North Carolina have passed similar resolutions, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The measure is largely symbolic, news outlets reported. The supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution says federal law takes precedence over state or local laws.

It follows a movement of Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions that have been passed in several states.