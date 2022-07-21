Currituck County, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an ongoing mail delivery scam.

A press release from Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshal’s office urges people who have recent financing statement filings with the department’s Uniform Commercial Code Section to beware of, “a deceptive mailer from a Raleigh-based company.”

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a mail delivery scam. (Photo Credit: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)

The release goes on to say that the deceptive mailer is asking people to pay $90 to request a copy of a document that can be found for free on the Secretary of State’s website.

“This appears to be the latest twist on an old scheme of mailers using misleading language aimed at holding consumers up for large and unnecessary fees for government filings,” said Marshall.

The Secretary of State’s Office says it has received reports of people who have recently filed a UCC receiving mail with the header, “State of North Carolina Uniform Commercial Code Financing Statement Request Form.”

In the fine print, the form does acknowledge that the company is not affiliated with any government agencies and that the service is not required.

The Sheriff’s Office says to never send any payments without researching the authenticity of the paperwork first.