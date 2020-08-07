Currituck County Schools releases daily schedules, orientation, electronics plan for coming year

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — As of Friday, Currituck County Schools released daily schedules, orientation information, and the plan for electronic distribution for the coming 2020-2021 school year.

Daily schedules and additional information:

JP Knapp Early College began with a soft start on August 6 and August 7. Families were able to meet with staff and pick up their remote learning devices.

Open House and Orientation normally would take place during the week of August 10 through August 14 but this year, teachers will contact the parents of their students with information. Virtual orientations will be held with the option to schedule in-person meetings if needed.

The week of August 17 to August 21 will be another soft start for all Currituck County K-8 buildings. The school said that during that week, details on remote learning will be provided.

Additionally, the school said it will provide devices to all students K-12 at the beginning of the year. New Chromebooks are expected for grades K-3 and will be distributed when they arrive which is tentatively September as of now.

Currituck County High School begins instruction on August 17 and device pickups are scheduled for August 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The full release can be found here.

