Currituck County Schools confirms 1 case of COVID-19 at Central Elementary

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County Schools confirmed Thursday that one positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at Central Elementary.

The school system says they notified the Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) of the case and has initiated contact tracing.

Currituck County Schools and ARHS will follow all guidelines on contact tracing in accordance with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

A statement released by the school system says that close contacts are defined as being within six feet for at least 15 cumulative minutes.

Any individuals identified as having been in close contact with the patient will be properly notified in a timely manner.

The statement released provided no information on the whether the patient is a student or staff.

Currituck County Schools and Albemarle Regional Health Services released they will adhere to the following:

“Currituck County Schools understands the importance of communication while maintaining

confidentiality in accordance with FERPA, NCGS § 130A-143, and all other state and federal laws. We look forward to working together to serve our children’s health, safety, and academic needs,” officials said in a statement released Thursday.

