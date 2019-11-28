Live Now
Currituck County phone customers may have trouble reaching 911

North Carolina

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some people in Currituck County may have difficulty reaching 911 Wednesday.

The Currituck County government sent out an alert saying about 300 customers may not be able to connect to 911.

Phone provider CenturyLink alerted the county government Wednesday about the issue.

Those who have trouble dialing 911 should call the administrative line to communications at 252-232-2216. The line will be answered and immediately connected to an emergency dispatcher.

CenturyLink is working to rectify the issue Wednesday.

